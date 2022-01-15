Take a look at what Tom Brady revealed to Bruce Arians, which sparked a viral sideline reaction.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished the season with a 13-4 record after dominating the Carolina Panthers last weekend.

A moment between head coach Bruce Arians and star quarterback Tom Brady during the game went viral.

Arians said something to Brady that elicited an unusual facial reaction from the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

The football world was curious as to what Arians said to Brady during the game.

The most popular guess turned out to be correct: Arians told him the score of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers.

Brady described his interaction with Arians as “he was like, ‘they’re losing’ 17-0 or 17-3.”

“Whatever, we still have to go out there and win,” I said.

‘Hey, it’s 17-17,’ he said, and I was like ‘ohhhhhh,’ you know.

After the game, I saw a picture of that, and it was hilarious.”

