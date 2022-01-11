Take a look: The National Championship Game’s Halftime Food Is Epic.

Look at how good the halftime food is at the National Championship Game.

The College Football Playoff is going all out to get into the spirit of Indianapolis, which is hosting tonight’s national championship game.

According to on-the-ground reporters, the halftime snack is the legendary shrimp cocktail from St. Louis.

Elmo’s, a well-known Indianapolis eatery.

The press box at Lucas Oil Stadium has received platters of shrimp and bowls of spicy cocktail sauce.

This is possibly the first time I’ve ever seen such a large seafood-based press box snack.

Look: Halftime Food At The National Title Game Is Epic

They just announced they are serving St. Elmo’s world famous shrimp cocktail at halftime. They should give it to the offenses instead, to wake them up — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 11, 2022