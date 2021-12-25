‘Take more risks,’ says Antonio Rudiger, as Chelsea’s Premier League title hopes are jeopardized by a horror slump.

‘Take more risks,’ Antonio Rudiger urges Chelsea teammates to ‘do more’ as the club’s Premier League title hopes are jeopardized.

Antonio Rudiger, a centre-back for Chelsea, has urged his teammates to take more risks if they are to break out of their slump and reclaim their place in the title race.

The Blues have dropped from first to third place in the Premier League after winning just one of their last four games.

They are now six points behind league leaders Manchester City heading into their Boxing Day match at Aston Villa.

Chelsea has drew their last two Premier League matches against Everton and Wolves.

And, despite the West London club being hit by a Covid in the build-up to the match, Rudiger expressed his dissatisfaction with their poor form after their stalemate at Molineux.

“You know our situation,” he told Chelsea’s official website, “but that point feels like a loss.”

“It makes no difference what the situation is.

It’s not comfortable.

“Of course [preparing in our current circumstances]isn’t easy.

We still had a competitive team out there trying to make a difference.

“We came to win,” says the narrator.

We should have provided more scoring opportunities, because it’s difficult to win away if you don’t bury your chances.

“The first half was extremely difficult for us; they were controlling the game without appearing to be in danger.”

“We didn’t have the opportunity to be truthful.”

We had a good upswing in the second half.

However, we must do more and take more risks.

Looking at the table, we can’t be happy with this point.”

Rudiger, who is in the final year of his Chelsea contract, is expected to join Manchester United in the summer.

Paul Parker, a former Red Devil, believes the Germany international would be a perfect fit at Old Trafford.

“If he is to stay at Chelsea,” he told bettingexpert.

He has a lot of clout, and his fans look up to him.

“I would describe coming to Manchester United as ambitious.”

I can see why he’d want to, and I believe he could make a difference.

“What a difference you’re talking about if you had him next to Varane.”

You’ve got a centre-back who, in the old-school way of speaking, is actually a leader, and you’ve got someone who has won a World Cup, the Champions League, and then you’ve got someone who has won a World Cup, the Champions League, and you’ve got someone who has won a World Cup, the Champions League, and then you’ve got someone who has won a World Cup, the Champions League, and

“He actually screams and yells, bosses people around, and dictates the people,” Parker continued.

“He tells them when they aren’t doing it because he doesn’t make many mistakes himself.”

He maintains a straightforward approach.

He’d be perfect in every way.”

