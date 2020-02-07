Takumi Minamino hails Sadio Mane and Naby Keita for their help in adjusting to life at Liverpool

Takumi Minamino has thanked Sadio Mane and Naby Keita for their help as he continues to adjust to life in the first-team squad at Liverpool.

Minamino is taking English lessons following his £7.25 million move from Red Bull Salzburg in January and communicates with Klopp in German.

Both Mane and Keita also speak German following their respective spells at Austrian side Salzburg and are actively helping him to settle into his new surroundings.

‘You know that you are part of the team, but because my English is not good enough yet their help has been really important,’ Minamino told Liverpool’s website.

‘They are still helping me on some occasions and during the first days they taught me the team rules, things like what time the meetings started and how the team functions on a daily basis.

‘At the moment I speak a lot with players who can speak German.’

Despite the language barrier between himself and his English speaking team-mates, Minamino has still made a positive first impression on the pitch.

The Japan international has already made four appearances for the Reds, two in the Premier League and two in the FA Cup, and looks set to feature regularly between now and the end of the season.

Liverpool are currently fighting for silverware on three fronts; they lead the Premier League by 22 points and are through to the last-16 of the Champions League and fifth round of the FA Cup.