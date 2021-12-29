Tale of the Tape: Logan Paul vs. KSI: How do the fighters stack up ahead of a potential trilogy fight between YouTubers?

Tale of the Tape: Logan Paul vs. KSI: How do the fighters stack up ahead of a possible trilogy fight between YouTubers?

YOUTUBE rivals KSI and Logan Paul have sparked speculation that they are planning a trilogy fight.

The two, who first drew in 2018 before KSI won the rematch a year later, have both hinted at a ‘Final Chapter’ announcement for January 4.

However, since their rematch in Los Angeles, the two have formed a friendship and have collaborated on a podcast and a comedy show.

Despite their newfound respect, a lucrative trilogy fight between the two is unlikely.

Here’s how the two stack up in the ring, as reported by SunSport.

The former gamer from the United Kingdom was a pioneer in the trend of social media celebrities donning boxing gloves.

In round three of their white collar fight, KSI (real name Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji) defeated Joe Weller.

Soon after, he singled out Paul and the American’s brother Jake, setting the stage for the ensuing feud.

KSI, 28, and Paul, 26, could not be separated after six rounds of exhibition action, paving the way for a rematch.

KSI won after a fast start, but they had to overcome a knockdown and an illegal blow on the floor.

Paul received a two-point deduction and ultimately lost the fight by split decision.

KSI has continued to train and has begun negotiations to fight Jake’s younger brother, but his return has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Following his points loss to KSI, Paul didn’t fight again until June of this year, but it was in an incredible exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather.

Despite being in the ring with a boxing legend, the podcaster showed marked improvement and went the distance with Mayweather.

Because no knockout was scored, Paul avoided defeat technically.

He weighed TWO STONES more than Mayweather, 44, but lacked Mayweather’s experience.

Since then, Paul has been linked to a fight with heavyweight legend Mike Tyson, 55, who is set to return to the ring in November 2020.

Paul, on the other hand, has been recovering from a broken hand and has been unable to return.

Instead, he’s been watching as his younger brother Jake, 24, has improved to 5-0 as a boxer, defeating former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, 39, earlier this month.