Talles Magno, a 19-year-old Brazilian teen sensation, hasn’t exactly been a sensation in Major League Soccer, but he’s part of a promising generation.

Talles Magno, a 19-year-old Brazilian soccer player, hasn’t exactly made a splash in the MLS, but he’s part of a promising generation.

TALLES Magno was a Brazilian football sensation when he was a teenager.

Tall, two-footed, and with a touch of class, he earned the nickname ‘Talles Magico’ – Magic Talles – when he was holding his own in the Vasco da Gama first team at the age of 17.

He is still a adolescent, turning 20 in June.

In his first year in the United States, however, he was hardly a sensation.

He now plays for the New York Knicks, and the year came to a happy conclusion.

After a 1-1 tie, the team won its first MLS Cup in a penalty shootout against Portland Timbers.

Talles Magno had a role to play.

His penalty was scored.

When he moved north, however, he expected to be much more than a fill-in player.

Back in Brazil for the holidays, he gave a sincere interview to the Brazilian press.

“One issue I had was that I left Vasco thinking the MLS wasn’t very strong – but it was completely different.

I was slower than the others.

This was something I needed to work on.

“I left with the expectation of starting in the first team and becoming one of the best players, but the reality was quite different.”

It wasn’t at all what I’d expected, and that surprised me.”

He was, however, able to react.

“I increased my focus three times more to get back on track and help the team, and that’s what happened in the end.”

The MLS has a large number of South Americans, but Talles Magno concludes that “the style of play is more like Europe than Brazil.”

It’s faster, the ball moves more quickly, and the game is more intense, compact, and physical.”

It’s an intriguing point of view that explains a lot about recent global transfer market trends.

Not long ago, big European clubs would swoop for the best South American club players.

It was natural for a team to lose its best players to the other side of the Atlantic after winning the Copa Libertadores, the continent’s Champions League.

That’s no longer the case.

Palmeiras and Flamengo, the two previous winners of the competition, met in this year’s Libertadores final, which was an all-Brazilian affair.

The Flamengo lineup was nearly identical to the one that won the trophy in 2019, and the Palmeiras lineup was nearly identical to the one that won in 2020.

There were few young people on display, with an average age of more than…

