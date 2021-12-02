Tammy Abraham, an ex-Chelsea player, is outraged at a booking that will keep him out of Roma’s next match.

The striker, who joined from Chelsea in the summer, was sent off against Bologna just before halftime.

But, according to replays, it was Abraham who was slowed before making contact with Mattias Svanberg, who had taken the lead.

After Abraham’s contact, Svanberg, 22, went to ground and got the England international in the book.

The forward’s fifth booking of the season will keep him out of Saturday’s match against Inter Milan, who are currently in third place.

“Yellow carded for this today and will miss the next game… when I was the one who was blocked and fouled,” Abraham, 23, wrote on Twitter.

“It’s a total embarrassment.”

Under ex-Chelsea and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, the attacker had been in fine form in the Italian capital, scoring eight goals in 21 appearances.

Despite the defeat, Mourinho praised his tenacious squad. Roma are fifth in Serie A and will host reigning champions Inter next.

“Credit to Sinisa [Mihajlovic] and Bologna, they played a great game,” he said on DAZN.

“But I have to give credit to my players as well.

They put everything they had into it, against everything and everyone.

“Injuries before the game, during the game, and ‘hidden’ injuries to players who played the entire 90 minutes.

“After that, there were a few incidents, but my players continued to fight.”

I’m proud of these guys and have no negative feelings for them.”

