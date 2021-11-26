Tammy Abraham, an ex-Chelsea striker, scores two goals in Roma’s 4-0 win over Zorya Luhansk.

Tammy Abraham, an ex-Chelsea player, scores two goals in Roma’s 4-0 win over Zorya Luhansk.

As Roma thrashed Zorya Luhansk in the Europa Conference League, TAMMY ABRAHAM produced a stunning bicycle kick.

Over the summer, the former Chelsea player relocated to Italy to reunite with his former Blues manager Jose Mourinho.

What a fantastic achievement!

Tammy Abraham scores his second of the game with a brilliant overhead kick!!

After a strong start, Abraham, 24, is quickly becoming a fan favorite.

And on Thursday night, he added to his hero status by scoring two goals in Europe, including an acrobatic second.

At the Stadio Olimpico, Carles Perez and Nicola Zaniolo had given Roma a 2-0 halftime lead over the Ukrainian team.

The England international scored his first goal of the game and his team’s third just seconds after the restart.

But it was with just over 16 minutes remaining that he had his shining moment.

The towering powerhouse somehow managed to adjust his body before launching himself up into the air after a teammate’s shot was deflected.

As his overhead attempt whizzed past the goalkeeper and into the net, he connected perfectly with the ball.

Since his transfer to Roma, he has scored seven goals in 19 appearances.

It was also a crucial win for Roma in their quest for the Europa League title.

They are now only one point behind group leaders BodoeGlimt, who recently humiliated Mourinho’s side by thrashing them 6-1.

