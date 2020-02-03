Tammy Abraham reveals he WANTS Edinson Cavani to join Chelsea

Tammy Abraham has revealed he would welcome the arrival of Edinson Cavani at Chelsea after the club missed out on the Paris Saint-Germain striker in January.

Cavani was courted by a number of clubs and came close to joining Atletico Madrid but will now stay with PSG until his contract expires in the summer.

Abraham played through the pain barrier during Chelsea’s 2-2 draw at Leicester, 11 days after damaging an ankle against Arsenal, and he remains Frank Lampard’s clear first choice in attack.

‘The players we were talking about coming, like Cavani and other top class strikers, have been around in the game for many years,’ said Abraham. ‘It would have been nice if he had come.

‘He would have been someone I could have learned from and stolen his ideas to add to my own. It didn’t happen though and for me it gives me that extra push and desire to claim my position and be as best as I can.

‘Playing for a club like Chelsea there is always going to be pressure.

‘For me it is about being in the right place at the right time and believing in myself and my abilities as well. I am sure I will score a few more. I like the pressure and I play under pressure.’