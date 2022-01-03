Tammy Abraham was involved in a car accident on her way to Roma training, with the former Chelsea player smashing his Porsche into another vehicle.

Tammy Abraham, a ROMA striker, was reportedly involved in a car accident on his way to training on Monday, when his Porsche collided with another vehicle.

After the collision, the 24-year-old, who joined the Serie A club from Chelsea last summer, is said to be fine.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the England international collided with a small car in his Porsche Cayenne.

He immediately went to check on the driver, who, like the 2021 Champions League winner, was unharmed.

It was also claimed that police intervention was unnecessary in the aftermath of the incident.

The argument between Abraham and the female driver is said to have ended amicably, and the two continued on with their day.

