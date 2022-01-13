Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch, a WWE Hall of Famer turned porn star, has been arrested and charged with making ‘terror threats.’

A WWE Hall of Famer who has since become a porn star has been accused of making “terror threats.”

Tammy “Sunny” Sytch, 49, is said to have been arrested in Keansburg, New Jersey, on Thursday morning.

According to TMZ, the WWE legend was arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats and illegally possessing a weapon.

Sytch was arrested at the Monmouth County jail on January 13 at 11 a.m., according to court records obtained by the news organization.

Sytch was charged with two counts of illegally possessing a weapon and one count of making terroristic threats, though the court records did not specify how the alleged crimes were committed.

The alleged weapon, according to TMZ, does not appear to be a firearm.

“A person is guilty of a crime of the third degree if he threatens to commit any crime of violence with the intent to terrorize another or to cause the evacuation of a building, place of assembly, or public transportation facility, or otherwise to cause serious public inconvenience, or with reckless disregard for the risk of causing such terror or inconvenience,” according to the New Jersey Code of Criminal Justice.

“If a violation of this subsection occurs during a declared national, state, or county emergency, it is a crime of the second degree, and the actor shall be strictly liable upon proof that the crime occurred, in fact, during a declared national, state, or county emergency.”

The NJ Code of Criminal Justice adds, “It shall not be a defense that the actor did not know that a declared period of emergency existed at the time the crime occurred.”

A person convicted of weapons charges in New Jersey could face up to five years in prison.

According to TMZ, a charge of making threats could result in a one-year prison sentence.

Sytch’s arrest on Thursday isn’t his first run-in with the law.

In 2020, the first diva in professional wrestling was reportedly arrested for multiple alleged offenses, including hiding from police officers.

Sytch was arrested and booked into the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in New Jersey in July 2020 by the Middletown Township Police Department.

According to Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office records, she was charged with eluding a police officer, two counts of contempt or violating a domestic violence restraining order, and “operating motor vehicle while second license suspension.”

Tamara Sytch, 47, was listed as her name, and no bond was posted.

According to Deputy Chief Paul Bailey, Sytch’s run-in with the law began when Middletown Township police responded to a report of a fight and arrested her for simple assault.

Following the assault…

