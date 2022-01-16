Tammy Sytch, a WWE legend, was arrested for allegedly ‘attacking an intimate partner with scissors’ and making a terrorist threat.

Tammy Sytch, a WWE legend, was arrested on weapon and terror threat charges after allegedly ‘attacking an intimate partner with scissors.’

Sunny, real name Tammy Sytch, a WWE Hall of Famer, was reportedly arrested after threatening to kill her partner with a pair of scissors.

According to Yahoo, the 49-year-old is also accused of making terrorist threats.

Sytch debuted in the WWE in 1993 and is widely regarded as the company’s first true ‘Diva.’

However, her personal life appears to be in disarray.

She was ‘involved in a domestic dispute with a man that could have turned fatal,’ according to TMZ.

She allegedly threatened to kill the victim by raising a pair of scissors in the air.

During the disturbing incident, Sytch is suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Sytch is believed to be still in custody, despite the fact that the victim was not injured.

She faces two counts of unlawful weapon possession and one count of making terroristic threats.

Sytch was arrested for the sixth time in 2019 for driving while inebriated.

In 2011, she was enshrined in the WWE Hall of Fame.