Tanguy Ndombele is on the verge of leaving Tottenham – few fans will be sad to see him go.

Tanguy Ndombele is on the verge of leaving Tottenham, and few fans will be sad to see him go.

After being booed off the pitch during Spurs’ win over Morecambe on Sunday, the Frenchman’s days at the club appear to be numbered.

According to unconfirmed reports, the Tanguy Ndombele Appreciation Society’s membership has reached an all-time low in north London.

Since the peak of the French midfielder’s popularity in this part of the capital in June 2019, there has been a steady trickle of departing members from the group – which may or may not actually exist.

In other words, at the exact moment he arrived from Lyon in a club-record deal to much acclaim.

That trickle turned into a flood on Sunday.

Throughout his two-and-a-half years in N17, Ndombele has been a divisive figure, and the tide has clearly turned against him.

In general, football fans are forgiving.

However, there are some things that fans who pay a fortune for tickets and television subscriptions to watch their teams will clearly not accept.

When a high-profile, underperforming player strolls off the pitch and down the tunnel while his team is trailing 1-0 in the FA Cup at home to a struggling League One side.

The boos began after Ndombele trudged towards the touchline with his head bowed.

The 25-year-old’s discontent grew louder and louder with each sullen stomp.

Tottenham’s new stadium is built in such a way that the noise generated within it stays within the stadium, bouncing from one stand to the next.

The din can be deafening when a home goal is scored or a band begins their set; similarly, the din can be deafening when a disinterested footballer is heckled by 40,000 people.

After the game, Antonio Conte pondered, “We have to know very well that if we perform well, the fans are happy.”

“The fans are not happy if you do not perform well.”

Expectations are bound to be high when a player commands a £55 million transfer fee and the same base salary as Harry Kane.

Spurs fans salivated at Ndombele’s highlight reel from Lyon, which included tricks, feints, and no-look passes.

This was the player who would inject some magic, flair, and unpredictability into an otherwise functional midfield.

Mousa Dembele’s natural heir was supposed to be him.

