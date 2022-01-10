Tanguy Ndombele may be priced out of a January Tottenham transfer, with no club interested in the £200k-a-week flop.

Tanguy Ndombele could be priced out of a January Tottenham transfer, with no club interested in the £200,000-a-week flop.

TANGUY NDOMBELE and Tottenham Hotspur could be priced out of a split this month.

After being booed by his own fans following his latest flop in Sunday’s FA Cup win over Morecambe, the club’s record £65 million buy is considering a move.

Spurs want to get rid of the expensive midfield misfit, but no clubs are willing or able to pay the asking price for the player, who has struggled with form and fitness since joining from Lyon in the summer of 2019.

Ndombele’s £200,000-a-week contract has three and a half years left on it, and Spurs will have to take a huge financial hit if they consider loan moves or part-exchange deals.

Spurs fans booed the Frenchman after he was subbed at 69 minutes with Morecambe leading 1-0 on Sunday.

This latest disaster occurred only a week after new Tottenham manager Antonio Conte stated that he must play as part of a team.

When asked about Ndombele’s future role in his squad last week, the Italian’s scathing response was simply: “I think he’s a midfielder.”

Conte’s patience appears to have worn thin, but even he seemed to recognize that dumping Ndombele this month might not be possible, as he urged him to ‘change opinions’ after the win over Morecambe.

Ndombele has made it clear to friends that, while he wants to leave, he is content to stay at the club and will be looking to recover from his Sunday disappointment.

Meanwhile, Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn is attracting Ajax’s attention.

Spurs are hoping that a £20 million sale will clear the way for Adama Traore to join Wolves.