Taro Daniel, a Japanese qualifier, defeats Andy Murray in straight sets at the Australian Open.

ANDY MURRAY was eliminated from the Australian Open after being outplayed by Taro Daniel of Japan.

The five-time Melbourne Park finalist was stumped when it came to dealing with the world No120.

Daniel, who is 28 years old, broke in the ninth game of a tense third set and went on to win 6-4 6-4 6-4.

Murray knew that a 696th career victory would propel him back into the world’s top 100.

Despite his height of 6ft 3ins, Daniel is a small figure on the court.

But his tennis was anything but modest, as he started off with a bang and never let up.

The Japanese sensation is a natural striker.

And after a 26-shot rally, he broke the Brit in just his second service game, which lasted a whopping 13 minutes.

Murray came back but gave up another break when he double faulted for 4-3, and Daniel finished the first set with an ace.

In an emphatic opener, the qualifier simply refused to miss, making only seven unforced errors.

Murray, the former world number one, has opted for a larger racket with a larger sweet spot this season.

But, as he searched for it, Daniel found it, picking up right where he left off in the second with another early break.

That was all he needed, saving all four break points in the set while maintaining his cool with 19 winners and seven unforced errors to serve out the match.

Murray looked flat in the second after a four-hour marathon on Tuesday, and he didn’t help himself with 18 unforced errors.

Few would have written Murray off completely even back then, especially after he broke immediately in the third set.

However, Daniel regained serve and then fought off more break points as both players realized the importance of the early stages of the third set.

The British battler stayed in contention, but Daniel’s high level refused to budge.

At 4-4 in the third, Daniel got the crucial break.

Murray’s rage finally got the best of him, and he was given a warning after he threw his racket to the ground and screamed angrily.

But Daniel held his nerve to finish it off with a smart serve and volley, securing his spot in a Grand Slam third round for the first time in his career.

And he deserved it completely.