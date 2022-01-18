Tate Martell is said to be making a decision about his football career.

Tate Martell is rumored to be making a decision about his football career.

Former Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell’s experience in college football has not been pleasant.

He was a prized recruit coming out of high school and appeared to be destined for greatness with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

His career in Columbus, however, never materialized, and he eventually moved to Miami.

Martell chose to return home after failing to make an impression with the Hurricanes.

His transfer to UNLV didn’t do much to help his football career.

During the 2021 season, he only played six times and threw six passes.

According to Joe Arrigo of Franchise Sports Media, Martell announced his retirement from football on Tuesday afternoon.

“I wanted to give an update on UNLV quarterback @TheTateMartell: He has retired from football and is concentrating on his business ventures,” Arrigo said.

“He thanks @coacharroyo and UNLV for giving him a chance, and I’d keep an eye on what tate’s business is up to; it’s about to blow up.”

Tate Martell Reportedly Makes Decision On His Football Career

