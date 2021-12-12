Taylor Heinicke Shares Good Injury News Following Game

Taylor Heinicke Provides Upbeat Injury News Following Game

Taylor Heinicke was injured and did not finish today’s game, but it does not appear that he will have to miss any more time.

Heinicke, who was sacked four times and replaced by Kyle Allen late in WFT’s 27-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, said tonight that he expects to play next weekend.

In fact, in the first half, Heinicke said his right elbow was bothering him more than his knee.

“The knee is fine; it was a little scary at first,” Heinicke told the Washington Post’s Nicki Jhabvala. “But it was really my throwing elbow that got me in the first half on a throw.”

“Since then, I’ve been feeling off.”

“I think the knee will be fine; I should be ready this week,” says the doctor.

