Taylor Heinicke, the Washington quarterback, has received a new decision.

Taylor Heinicke, QB for Washington, receives a new decision.

Due to a positive COVID-19 test, Taylor Heinicke was unable to play for the Washington Football Team on Tuesday night.

Garrett Gilbert was forced to start against the Philadelphia Eagles as a result of this situation.

Heinicke’s status for Week 16 was updated by Washington on Thursday morning.

He’ll undoubtedly be prepared to put on his uniform.

Heinicke has been officially activated from the reserve COVID-19 list by Washington.

Temarrick Hemingway, a tight end, and linebacker David Mayo, a linebacker, were also activated.

Even though Washington isn’t fully healthy yet, Heinicke’s return should help.

This season, he’s completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 2,931 yards.

Heinicke has thrown 12 interceptions so far this season, but he has 19 touchdown passes and one rushing touchdown to his credit.

