TCU is said to have ‘zeroed in’ on a new head coach.

According to a new report, TCU is “zeroing in” on a new head coach to succeed Gary Patterson.

According to Blake Brockermeyer, Jeremy Clark, Billy Embody, and Chris Hummer of 247Sports, SMU coach Sonny Dykes is the “frontrunner” at TCU.

Since Patterson stepped down late last month, Dykes, who has been at SMU since 2018, has been mentioned as a top candidate for the TCU job.

According to 247Sports, Dykes has contract offers from both TCU and SMU, each worth over (dollar)4 million per year.

“All indications point to TCU naming its next head coach on Sunday, Nov.

28, and will hold a press conference on Monday to announce the hire.

Saturday is SMU’s regular-season finale against Tulsa.”

Dykes, the son of former Texas Tech head coach Spike Dykes, has a 30-17 record at SMU and is leading the Mustangs to their third straight bowl game.

He spent the 2017 season as an offensive analyst at TCU before coming to SMU.

In a cryptic tweet (“Sonny to Fort Worth”) last week, longtime college football writer Steven Godfrey seemed to imply that Dykes would be hired by TCU.

Sonny Dykes has a 71-62 record as a head coach, with stops at Louisiana Tech and California.

In bowl games, he’s 1-3 all-time.

On Friday, TCU (5-6) will play Iowa State to conclude the regular season.

The Horned Frogs will qualify for a bowl game if they win.

Whether we win or lose, we won’t have to wait long to find out what direction the program will take for its next hire.

