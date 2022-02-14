Team USA claims that Russia’s decision on Kamila Valieva demonstrates the country’s “systemic and pervasive disregard for clean sport.”

The decision of Kamila Valieva demonstrates Russia’s’systemic and pervasive disregard for clean sport,’ according to Team USA.

The 15-year-old figure skater failed a drug test in December, but her results were not released until the day after she won Olympic gold in the team event.

BEIJING – According to the CEO of the American Olympic team, Kamila Valieva’s plight is “another chapter in Russia’s systemic and pervasive disregard for clean sport.”

An ad hoc Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) panel in Beijing on Monday afternoon cleared the 15-year-old figure skater to compete in Tuesday’s women’s singles event, for which she was the pre-Games favorite for gold.

Valieva failed a drugs test in December for the banned heart medication trimetazidine, and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (Rusada) provisionally suspended her, only for the Russian team to successfully appeal and have the ban lifted.

Valieva was thus permitted to train, despite the International Olympic Committee (IOC) delaying the awarding of medals for the team event, in which she assisted the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in winning gold on Monday.

The American team came in second place behind Valieva and her teammates, and their CEO, Sarah Hirshland, slammed the decision to allow her to compete again.

“This decision sends a negative message,” Hirshland said.

“It is the Olympic community’s collective responsibility to protect sport’s integrity and hold our athletes, coaches, and all others involved to the highest of standards.”

“Athletes have the right to know that they are competing on an equal footing.”

Sadly, that right is now being denied.

This appears to be yet another example of Russia’s systemic and pervasive disregard for clean sport.”

It is unlikely that the situation will be resolved quickly.

When the relevant parties did not agree to rush through a second hearing on “the merits of the case,” i.e. the failed test itself, before the effective Tuesday deadline, an expedited process was invoked for the first CAS hearing on whether Valieva should be allowed to compete on Tuesday.

Instead, the IOC warned that a final decision on Valieva’s status, which could result in the loss of her team medal as well as any individual medals she may have won, would take weeks, if not months.

