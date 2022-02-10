Team USA wins two gold medals at the Beijing Winter Olympics, with Chloe Kim and Nathan Chen each taking home one.

On Wednesday, Team USA won two gold medals in a double victory.

At the Beijing Winter Olympics, snowboarder Chloe Kim and figure skater Nathan Chen won the gold medals.

During the half-pipe competition, Chen, 22, won gold in men’s figure skating and Kim, 21, won gold in women’s snowboarding.

Following a fifth-place finish in this event at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, Chen won America’s third gold medal of the Winter Olympics.

After his short program earlier in the week, Chen’s final score was 218.63 points, giving him a total of 332.60.

Kim, meanwhile, won her second Olympic gold, following her victory in Pyeongchang in 2018.

More to come…

