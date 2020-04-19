Teams informed about Mekhi Becton’s failed drug test

If General Manager John Lynch and the 49ers take action against Mekhi Becton against Louisville on Thursday, they will know that he is coming with luggage.

The planned top 10 selection in the NFL draft for 2020 failed a drug test at the scouting combine in February and made the news known to potential teams, Josina Anderson from ESPN said on Saturday, citing a source.

I was told that Mekhi Becton was aware of a flagged Indy test and had contacted several clubs until it was officially notified. It is underlined that Becton has had no failed college tests and has no problem in the past. Several virtual calls are still pending in Becton – ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 18, 2020

In a video released on March 27th, Lynch seemed to be exploring the game between Louisville and Kentucky on November 30th. As Matt Maiocco derived from NBC Sports Bay Area, Becton was the only player on the field who offered a top NFL draft perspective.

While most of the bill designs require the 49ers to have a broad recipient number 13, the team on the offensive line has to plan for the future, so taking Becton isn’t a big challenge.

[[[[CONNECTED: Becton fits perfectly for 49ers]

Before news of Becton’s failed drug test came, it was predicted that he would leave the board before the 49ers were on the watch. NBC Sports Bay Area’s Dalton Johnson and Josh Schrock brought Becton 8th in the Arizona Cardinals. But Becton could slip if the teams are tired from this latest development.

