Teams that are unable to participate in the CFB Playoffs will be penalized, according to a new rule.

Because of the recent spike in positive COVID-19 cases, some difficult decisions have already been made in the sporting world.

The College Football Playoff committee added to that list on Wednesday.

The CFP announced in a press release that no postponements or reschedulings will be permitted for this year’s semifinal games.

The committee has come up with new rules for a variety of scenarios.

The game will be forfeited if one of the semifinal teams is unable to take the field.

If both teams are unable to participate in a semifinal, the winner of the other semifinal will be crowned CFP National Champion.

If three semifinal teams are unable to compete, the champion by default will be the lone remaining team.

The national championship game of the College Football Playoff can be postponed until Friday, January 31.

14th.

If a team is unable to play before the deadline, the opponent will be declared the winner.

If neither team is able to play, the game will be declared a “no contest,” and the National Championship for this year will be vacated.

