Teddy Bridgewater expresses his thoughts on Patrick Mahomes.

Teddy Bridgewater Expresses His Strong Feelings About Patrick Mahomes

With all four teams in the AFC West currently above.500 heading into Week 13, the Denver Broncos’ matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night will have a significant impact on the division standings.

The Broncos’ goal this weekend will be to slow down Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

That task, as we’ve seen in recent years, is easier said than done.

Teddy Bridgewater, the Broncos quarterback, was asked about going head-to-head with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

He clearly admires the former MVP.

Bridgewater told reporters, “He’s amazing.”

“That’s it.

When you see him on tape, you think to yourself, “Man, how did he make that throw?”

