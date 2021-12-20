Teddy Bridgewater, quarterback for the Denver Broncos, has received some encouraging news.

The Broncos have released an encouraging update on quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.
On Monday morning, the Denver Broncos released a positive update on quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.
Bridgewater was released from the hospital after spending the night there and is now part of the NFL’s concussion protocol.
After a hard hit to the head on a scramble, the veteran quarterback was stretchered off the field on Sunday.
After not seeing much in the pocket, Bridgewater was diving for a first down in the process.
He will enter the NFL’s concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/kxvF7UHn76
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 20, 2021