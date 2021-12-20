Teddy Bridgewater, quarterback for the Denver Broncos, has received some encouraging news.

The Broncos have released an encouraging update on quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Bridgewater was released from the hospital after spending the night there and is now part of the NFL’s concussion protocol.

After a hard hit to the head on a scramble, the veteran quarterback was stretchered off the field on Sunday.

After not seeing much in the pocket, Bridgewater was diving for a first down in the process.

Broncos Announce Encouraging Update On QB Teddy Bridgewater

