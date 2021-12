Teddy Bridgewater’s Future With The Broncos Is Uncertain

Following a scary concussion last week, the Denver Broncos have made their decision on quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

The veteran quarterback will not play Sunday, according to Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.

“Fangio said Teddy Bridgewater ruled out Sunday,” according to Mike Klis of 9News.

