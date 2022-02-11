Teddy Sheringham criticizes Manchester United’s ‘absurd’ decision to hire Ralf Rangnick and expresses his concern for the club’s next manager.

Teddy Sheringham criticizes Manchester United’s ‘absurd’ decision to hire Ralf Rangnick and expresses concern for the club’s next manager.

And the legendary Treble winner believes the club’s next manager will have a difficult task ahead of him in turning things around.

Rangnick has struggled to make an impression since taking over as interim manager in November, replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United are currently in sixth place in the Premier League and were knocked out of the FA Cup by Middlesbrough last week.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford, for example, are both out of form.

United’s most recent blunder came on Tuesday, when they were held to a 1-1 draw by lowly Burnley.

Sheringham, who played 153 times for United and scored 46 goals, believes Rangnick was hired as an interim manager at the wrong time.

And Red Devils fans should expect more turmoil this summer, as the next manager will have to start from scratch, with Mauricio Pochettino in the mix.

“In the main, when we’re talking about Man United, I think the real problem goes back to Rangnick coming in, another interim manager, it’s just absurd for me,” Sheringham said at Genting Casino.

“United had an interim manager in Michael Carrick, but they let him go and replaced him, which only adds to the uncertainty for a group of footballers who should be performing at their best.”

“When you have that kind of vibe, all you have to do is chop and change and rotate the team a few times and you’ve got a lot of unhappy players,” he said.

“If he leaves at the end of the season and someone completely different comes in, like Mauricio Pochettino, it’s a completely different vibe of how you want to play football.”

“This is going to be a lost season.”

It’ll all be for naught, and you’ll have to start over.

If the next manager brings in his own staff and players, it’ll be a new revolution all over again.

“It’s such an absurd situation I see at Man United, and that’s why there’s so much uncertainty, and that’s why there are so many different performances in the Man United team right now.”

“Unless the United board has something defined up their sleeve, with a manager coming in with the entire summer to go and do what he needs to do, then I’ll understand, I’ll hold my hands up and say, ‘Do you know what? It’s a great plan, perfect,’ then I’ll understand, I’ll hold my hands up and say, ‘Do you know what? It’s a great plan, perfect,’

“However, from afar…

