Teden Mengi of Manchester United is ‘closing in on a loan move to Birmingham’ after impressing at Wayne Rooney’s Derby County.

According to reports, MANCHESTER UNITED defender Teden Mengi is close to signing a loan deal with Birmingham City.

Last season, the 19-year-old Derby defender made an impression.

However, injuries cut short his time under Wayne Rooney.

Last month, he made his second first-team appearance for United in a 1-1 draw with Young Boys in the Champions League.

Mengi is reportedly on the verge of completing a temporary switch to St Andrew’s, according to the Daily Mail.

Wolves have recalled loanee Dion Sanderson, according to Lee Bowyer.

The Blues manager, whose side is currently 18th in the Championship, is eager to bring in a replacement as soon as possible.

Mengi is also available, as his parent club is eager for him to get more playing time.

Mengi joined United’s academy when he was seven years old and progressed through the ranks before signing a professional contract in September 2019.

He made his senior debut against LASK in the Europa League in August 2020 as a late substitute.

The Manchester-born ace then signed a six-month contract with Rooney’s Deby until the end of the 2020-21 season.

In April, he returned to United for treatment and recovery after making nine appearances.

“He’s been fantastic for us and we’ve seen him grow with each game,” Rooney stated at the time.

Since returning from injury in September, Mengi, who is under contract at Old Trafford until 2024, has worn the armband in the Premier League 2, Uefa Youth League, and Papa John’s Trophy.

But now, with another season in the Championship, the England youth international will look to build on his experience at Derby last season.

Axel Tuanzebe and Ethan Laird, two of Mengi’s United teammates, are both switching loan clubs in the middle of the season.

Tuanzebe has been with Aston Villa, but due to a lack of playing time, he will join Napoli for the remainder of the season.

Meanwhile, Laird will transfer from Swansea to Bournemouth, and if the Cherries are promoted, he could return to Scott Parker’s side next season.