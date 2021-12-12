Tedy Bruschi Makes a Brutally Honest Acknowledgement About Jimmy Garoppolo

During today’s Sunday NFL Countdown, ESPN NFL analyst Tedy Bruschi didn’t hold back in his criticism of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Bruschi, a former New England Patriot like Garoppolo, chastised the San Francisco quarterback for throwing two interceptions in last week’s loss to the struggling Seattle Seahawks.

They were mistakes that a veteran quarterback should not be making at this point in his career, according to Bruschi.

“I start to see why they traded three first-round picks to go up and get Trey Lance when I watch Jimmy play,” Bruschi said.

“All I see is an error repeater.”

Just seeing Jimmy do the same thing over and over.”

Bruschi continued, “at times, Jimmy Garoppolo is holding [the 49ers]back from being a Super Bowl contender again.”

