Tee Higgins recalls his mother being shot in the head by a drug dealer as a child, as well as how his childhood influenced his NFL career.

Tee Higgins remembers his mother being shot in the head by a drug dealer as a child, and how his childhood influenced his NFL career.

TEE HIGGINS vividly recalls his mother being shot in the head by a drug dealer when he was only six years old.

During his traumatic childhood, the Bengals wide receiver agonized as doctors performed life-saving surgery on her skull.

Higgins, 23, a second-year star, recalled being pulled out of kindergarten by his teacher shortly after lunch in 2005.

As she came to collect him, he saw his then 17-year-old sister Keke in tears in the school office.

Higgins returned home to a crime scene in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, with dozens of officers present and the house taped off.

Camilla Stewart, his mother, had already been airlifted to the hospital for an emergency procedure.

“I remember all of these police cars and the ambulance and all I wanted to do was see my mother, but no one would let me,” Higgins wrote in the Players’ Tribune.

“I’m crying, and my sister assures me that she’ll be fine, and we’ll see her later.”

I didn’t want to hear any of that; all I wanted was to see my mother.”

Higgins, as a child, lived alone with his mother and recalls the nights when he awoke to find her gone.

He remembers sprinting to his grandmother’s house in the middle of the night, and he attributes his incredible speed to those harrowing times.

“At the time, I had no idea what she was into,” Higgins explained.

She was just Momma to me because I was so small.

“I had no idea she used.”

I had no idea she was crack-addicted.

Things were just the way they were to me.

You don’t question much when you’re six years old.

“I’d run outside in the middle of the night, pitch black, and book it to my grandmother’s house a few houses down the street, crying the whole way.”

“I’d be in my pyjamas, shorts and a T-shirt.”

Feet without socks.

When I got there, I’d pound on my grandmother’s door.

“And my grandmother, God bless her, she never failed to respond.”

She’d then give me a big hug and squeeze me tightly.

“The more I think about it, the more I realize how much of my childhood was spent running.”

“Higgins’ parents were in and out of prison for most of his childhood, and it was only after a stint behind bars that Camilla finally got clean.”

She was released from prison and transferred to a nearby treatment facility…

