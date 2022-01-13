Ten Chewin’ the Fat sketches that would be too hot for television in 2022.

Ten Chewin’ the Fat sketches that would probably be too hot for television in 2022.

Ten Chewin’ the Fat sketches in 2022 would almost certainly be too hot to air.

Because the BBC is planning to remove the Chewin’ the Fat sketches due to concerns that they will offend modern audiences, we thought it would be worthwhile to revisit some of the older episodes to see what all the fuss is about.

As it turns out, Aunty Beeb might be correct.

The BBC’s decision to remove certain Chewin’ the Fat sketches that might offend modern Scots has received mixed reviews.

Many fans of the 1990s Scottish comedy classic were outraged to learn that some of their favorite sketches might be removed from future repeats of the show, while others argue that times, and thus sensibilities, have changed dramatically in the intervening years.

Chewin’ the Fat, which premiered on January 13, 1999 and lasted four seasons, was a huge hit with Scots viewers, with Ford Kiernan, Greg Hemphill, and Karen Dunbar becoming household names.

While YouTube clips of Chewin’ the Fat’s best bits remain extremely popular, some examples are more suited to 2002 than 2022.

Due to the BBC’s silence for the time being, speculation is rife as to which sketches will be lost to history.

Certain clips, on the other hand, are clear cut candidates.

To receive more local history and heritage content in your inbox, sign up for our Glasgow Live nostalgia newsletters.

It’s one of the most memorable Chewin’ the Fat sketches, but as show co-creator Ford Kiernan recently pointed out, that might not be a good thing in 2022.

Karen Dunbar plays an ice cream truck driver who inquires about the desires of two young boys.

The revelation that the younger of the two boys would like a “swatch” (a look) at the vendor’s private parts causes Karen Dunbar’s character to raise her skirt.

The gag concludes with the two boys standing with ice cream cones in their hands and their mouths agape.

One of the show’s co-creators, Ford Kiernan, predicted last year that the skirt scene would never be censored in the modern era.

“A lot of what you could get away with on Chewin’ The Fat you couldn’t get away with now,” Kiernan, 60, said.

“I don’t think you’d be able to lift Karen’s skirt.”

We did, however, receive letters.

Infosurhoy in a nutshell.