Tennis Australia issues a statement about Novak Djokovic’s deportation case, but the Serbian’s name is omitted.

Tennis Australia issues a statement in response to Novak Djokovic’s deportation, but the Serbian’s name is not mentioned.

THE Australian Open began yesterday, bringing to a close the long saga involving nine-time champion Novak Djokovic.

Tennis Australia has issued a statement in response to Djokovic’s deportation, but the statement fails to mention his name.

Djokovic lost his final appeal against his visa being revoked, claiming that he posed an “overwhelming risk” to the public.

His decision to attend work events while infected with Covid, they claim, demonstrates this.

“We would like to make clear from the start that we respect the decision of the Immigration Minister and the finding of the Federal Court of Australia over the weekend,” the 346-word passage from Tennis Australia begins.

However, there is no mention of Djokovic’s name, and the 34-year-old is left out of the statement for the rest of it.

It went on to say that the Djokovic saga has been a “significant distraction” during the tournament preparations.

“As the Australian tennis family, we recognize that recent events have been a major distraction for everyone, and we deeply regret the impact this has had on all players,” the statement continued.

“As we do every year, we will review all aspects of our preparation and implementation to inform our planning.”

“Once the Australian Open champions have lifted their trophies, that process always begins.”

Andy Murray advanced to round two of the tournament after a thrilling five-set victory over 21st seed Nikoloz Basilshvili.

In other news, teen sensation Emma Raducanu begins her first major season after winning the US Open on Tuesday morning.

However, Djokovic, a 20-time Grand Slam winner who has beaten Murray in the Australian Open final FOUR times in the past, will be absent from the tournament.

A three-judge panel of a federal court unanimously upheld the decision to cancel his visa after 12-days of uncertainty about his status in the country.

When he first arrived in the country, he was given his marching orders after a six-hour standoff at Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport.

And Djokovic will have to wait a while before returning to the tournament.

After breaking the country’s strict Migration Act, he’ll be banned from the Australian Open for the next three years.