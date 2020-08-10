Tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios shows off £164k custom Dodge SRT Demon with colour-changing neon lights

NICK KYRGIOS showed off his £164,000 custom Dodge SRT Demon with colour-changing neon lights.

The Australian bad boy, 25, beamed as he revealed the newest edition to his beloved motor.

Captioning on Instagram, Kyrgios wrote: “Had to customise my life.”

The supercar appears very similar to the one which his friends crashed in 2019.

The tennis player was devastated after his car hit a pole in Bonner, Australia, last October.

Police were seen speaking to Kyrgios, who was left shocked.

According to police, the sportsman was not driving the car at the time of the crash but could not confirm if he was a passenger.

Jealousy’s a disease, you can die mad 🎸

A post shared by Nick Kyrgios (@k1ngkyrg1os) on Jul 11, 2020 at 1:51am PDT

Despite acquiring the new car, Kyrgios slammed dancing, money-grabbing tennis stars during lockdown – following Novak Djokovic’s Adria Tour fiasco.

It came after the Aussie withdrew from the US Open over Covid-19 concerns.

In an open letter, he said: “Tennis players, you have to act in the interests of each other and work together.

“You can’t be dancing on tables, money-grabbing your way around Europe or trying to make a quick buck hosting the next exhibition.

“That’s just so selfish. Think of the other people for once. That’s what this virus is about.

“It doesn’t care about your world ranking or how much money you have. Act responsibly.”

The US Open is scheduled to start behind closed doors at Flushing Meadows on August 31.