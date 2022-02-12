TENNIS BALLS are thrown onto the St Andrew’s pitch by enraged Birmingham fans in protest of the club’s owners”mismanagement.’

Angry Birmingham fans throw TENNIS BALLS onto the St Andrew’s pitch in protest of the club’s owners”mismanagement.’

In a show of displeasure with the club’s owners, Birmingham fans hurled TENNIS BALLS onto the pitch.

On Saturday, the Blues hosted Luton Town at St Andrew’s in a Championship match.

As fans lobbed tennis balls from the stands, the players and stewards were left with a first-half clean-up job.

Birmingham fans have been protesting against the club’s parent company, Birmingham Sports Holdings Ltd (BSHL), which is based in Hong Kong.

Paul Suen, a businessman, controls BSHL through a network of companies registered in the British Virgin Islands.

Angry Blues fans set off flares outside St Andrew’s during a massive protest last month ahead of their 2-1 win over Barnsley.

While banners were held up against the board, blue smoke poured into the Midlands air.

“Mismanagement and no trust” was emblazoned on one large one, while another read, “Our club has a history of generations.”

“Mismanagement is unacceptable, and supporters will no longer tolerate it.”

“It’s time to sell, BSHL.”

You’ve already caused enough embarrassment in this club.”

After what they claim has been a five-year period of stagnation at the club, Birmingham fans have finally had enough.

Much of St Andrew’s is in disarray and closed off to them, and Lee Bowyer’s team continues to deteriorate.

With just one win in their last five games, the Blues are currently 17th in the Championship.

