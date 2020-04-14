Tennis Canada cancels 2020 ladies’s Rogers Cup

The WTA event in Montreal, Rogers Cup, will certainly not be played this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, announced Tennis Canada on Saturday.

The competition, reckoned as one of the essential build-up occasions in advance of the US Open, was originally scheduled for Aug. 7-16. Quebec federal government, nonetheless, announced Friday that no sporting occasions might be held with Aug. 31.

“As an outcome of the measures enforced by the Quebec federal government forbiding holding events till August 31, the Rogers Cup in Montreal will delay their event to 2021,” reviewed a WTA declaration.

“Our priority in the administration of this situation has actually always been to guarantee the safety and also health of our gamers, followers, volunteers, staff members and also partners,” Montreal event supervisor Eugene Lapierre stated.

“It is therefore with a heaviness of heart that we got this news, yet we comprehend that this choice was required,” he included.

Tennis Canada said the ladies’s occasion will go back to Montreal in August 2021, though the ladies’s and men’s Rogers Cup traditionally turn between Toronto and Montreal.