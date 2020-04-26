Tennis Integrity Unit plans to step up prevention efforts amid fears over a rise in match-fixing

Tennis integrity chiefs fear a spike in corrupted matches when tournaments resume, as lower-ranked players become more desperate to make ends meet.

Already there is evidence of a growth in suspicious behaviour, with an upsurge of alerts seen in the period leading up to the current lockdown of the circuit.

The Tennis Integrity Unit now plans to step up prevention efforts, in anticipation that there will be an increase in fixing attempts when the tours emerge from the Covid-19 crisis.

The warning comes as Serena Williams’s coach Patrick Mouratoglou urged the tennis authorities to speed up efforts to help players at risk of being driven out of the game by economic hardship.

The TIU has reported that in the first quarter of this year ‘flagged’ matches — those subject to an alert, while not proven to fixed — almost doubled on the same period 12 months ago.

There were 38 at the lower levels of the tour reported by the betting industry, compared to 21 in 2019. Unusually, those on the bottom rung ITF World Tennis Tour were split equally between men and women at 16 each, as the problem is normally more prevalent on the male side of the sport.

‘The increase of reported matches in the first quarter of 2020 is an indication that the entry levels of professional tennis were deliberately targeted by corruptors, as the sport moved towards suspension due to the Coronavirus pandemic,’ said a statement from the TIU.

‘In anticipation of heightened integrity concerns when tennis resumes, the TIU, in conjunction with the governing bodies of tennis, is developing an education and awareness campaign to inform and support players, officials and tournament staff.’

There is already an extensive programme to warn players of the dangers, but this is now going to be ramped up.

In an open letter posted via his social media, Mouratoglou called for inequality in tennis to be addressed: ‘I find it revolting that the 100th-best player of one of the most popular sports in the world — followed by an estimated one billion fans — is barely able to make a living out of it,’ the Frenchman said.

Branding the running of the sport as ‘dysfunctional’, he added: ‘We all rely on those governing bodies, who have the power to protect the professional tennis economy and hold social responsibility. We can’t leave lower-ranked players behind anymore. This isn’t right. Tennis needs change. Let’s use this free time to start a discussion.’

The current crisis has again shown how split the governance of tennis is, although the integrity side is a rare exception that sees the different bodies act in unison with one combined body.

While golf has announced a tentative late-season calendar in the wake of this week’s (British) Open cancellation, tennis appears to be flailing around with no imminent sign of a roadmap emerging for when the lockdown lifts.

In the wake of last week’s abandonment, Wimbledon could offer no guidance on when the game’s richer constituencies might get round to aiding players who cannot earn money at present.

Mouratoglou said he believed that the top players ‘100 per cent deserve their earnings’, yet this touches on what is going to be one of the most intriguing debates in the coming new world.

That involves the question of whether those mega-rich superstars, such as the player he primarily coaches, will be prepared to tolerate a reduction in their huge purses. The current system sees prize money loaded towards those who win or reach the latter stages of the bigger tournaments.

Given wider economic pressures the overall size of the ‘cake’ is bound to shrink, so redistribution will be key to helping those on the fringes and in need.