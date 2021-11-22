Tennis players will be fined if they take too long on LOO following Andy Murray’s spat with Tsitsipas.

TENNIS PLAYERS are only allowed to use the restroom ONCE per match, and if they take too long, they will be penalized.

The ATP, the men’s Tour’s governing body, has issued a slew of new toilet-break rules to players in advance of the 2022 season.

Bathroom breaks will be limited to one per player per match, and will last no more than three minutes from the time they enter the facility, according to the umpires.

However, stars are only allowed to use the restroom at the end of a set, not during it.

Anyone who spends too much time ‘on the John’ or admiring themselves in the mirror risks time violations.

Some players have been accused of using bathroom breaks as tactical weapons during crucial moments in games when they are trailing or need to slow down their opponent’s momentum.

The most recent saga occurred on day one of the recent US Open, when Andy Murray accused Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas of “cheating” after he disappeared off court at various points during their marathon four-hour 49-minute first-round epic.

The Athens star took a long bathroom break at the end of the second set and was forced to take a medical time-out after the third for treatment on his left foot.

After that, he took a nearly eight-minute break at the end of the fourth set, during which he also switched his kit.

“I lost respect for him [Tsitsipas],” Murray said when asked about the incident during the post-match press conference.

Do you think that’s normal, or that it’s completely acceptable? I think it’s nonsense.

He’s also aware of it.”

After losing the third set to Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in his next match, Tsitsipas, 23, went to the locker room for more than seven minutes.

On his return to Arthur Ashe Stadium in that second-round match, he was booed by the crowd.

Tsitsipas, the world No. 4, claimed he was not breaking any rules, prompting the ATP to take action at the end of the year.

Murray, 34, famously took a bathroom break during the 2012 US Open final in New York, when Novak Djokovic rallied to tie the match at 2-2, but the Scot came back to win his first of three major titles.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]