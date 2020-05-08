Tennis rallies to raise 6 million USD for player relief program

Seven international governing bodies of tennis have raised more than 6 million U.S. dollars for a relief fund to offer financial support to players affected by the sport’s suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WTA, ATP, International Tennis Federation (ITF), and the four Grand Slams issued the joint statement on Tuesday.

“The creation of the Player Relief Program is a positive demonstration of the sport’s ability to come together during this time of crisis,” the statement said.

The program will target a total of approximately 800 ATP/WTA singles and doubles players collectively, in need of financial support.

Eligibility for the Player Relief Program will take into account a player’s ranking as well as previous prize money earnings according to criteria agreed by all stakeholders, the statement said.

Funds raised through initiatives such as auctions, player donations, virtual tennis games and more, will provide an opportunity for further support of the program moving forward and are welcomed, it said.

Professional tennis is currently suspended until July 13.