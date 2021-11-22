Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr: Full card, date, UK start time, live stream, TV channel

Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr: Full card, start time in the UK, live stream, TV channel

Teofimo Lopez, one of boxing’s brightest stars, returns to the ring later this month in New York to face George Kambosos Jr.

Lopez hasn’t fought since defeating Vasyl Lomachenko in spectacular fashion over a year ago due to a slew of issues.

The Brooklyn fighter was set to fight IBF mandatory challenger Kambosos on a Triller show in June, but he was diagnosed with Covid just weeks before the fight.

It was pushed back to August, then to two different October dates as promoters Triller looked for a suitable night to stage the fight.

Triller’s rights to promote the fight were eventually taken away by the IBF, and Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom and DAZN quickly put together a date and venue.

“We put up a photo of us at the face-off at my gym,” Kambosos said.

“I stared into the soulless eyes of a child on a leash.

I noticed that he is incapable of doing anything on his own.

“That’s why I crossed his eyes so I wouldn’t have to look into them.”

“I saw what I saw during the face-off, and he’s never been the same since.”

“He’s in trouble, a lot of trouble,” Lopez has stated.

He’ll be slaughtered in a matter of minutes.

“It’ll only be for one round because all of this talking isn’t working.”

“You (Kambosos) have fought Mickey Bey and Lee Selby in two fights that resulted in split decisions.

Mickey Bey isn’t me.

“I’m not Lee Selby,” he says.