Terence Crawford is leaving Top Rank and looking for a superfight with Errol Spence Jr. after Shawn Porter’s victory.

TERENCE CRAWFORD has announced his departure from Top Rank and plans to fight Errol Spence Jr. in a super-fight.

The American superstar was stopped by Shawn Porter in the final bout of his deal with legendary promoter Bob Arum.

Crawford confirmed he was moving on during the post-fight press conference, with Arum sitting next to him.

“I’m pretty sure my decision has already been made,” he said.

“If Bob couldn’t get me the Spence fight when I was with him, how will he get me the Spence fight when I’m not?”

“Right now, I’m concentrating on my career and wishing everyone the best.”

Spence, 31, was ringside to see Porter, 34, lose in the tenth round after two knockdowns.

“He was at my fight?” Crawford, 34, responded. “That boy said he’d never come to my fight, but now he’s at my fight.”

“You saw what I did versus what he did [to Porter].”

In the welterweight division, who is currently ranked number one?

“You all know who I’m looking for.”

Spence defeated Porter on points in 2019 and has also defeated Kell Brook, 34, Mikey Garcia, 33, and Danny Garcia, 33.

Crawford, on the other hand, is a three-division champion who claims to be the true welterweight champion.

“I don’t need Spence Jr.,” he stated.

Since I’ve been here, I’ve been the division’s No. 1 player.

“I’m a three-weight world champion and an undisputed world champion; I moved up to welterweight and won a title in my first fight.”

Spence was scheduled to fight Manny Pacquiao, 42, in August to defend his WBC and IBF titles.

However, he was injured in sparring and had to undergo surgery, so Yordenis Ugas, 35, was brought in to defeat Pacquiao, who is now retired.

Spence confirmed that he intends to fight again early next year as he recovers.

“Everyone has got to wait,” he told EsNEWS.

I’ll be back with a vengeance.

It’ll be a big one when I return.

“I’m staying at 147.”

I’m hoping to fight again in February or March.

We’ll see what happens.”

