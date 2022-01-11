Terrell Owens Goes Viral At The National Championship Game

Terrell Owens’ National Championship Game Goes Viral
Tonight’s College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium will feature a slew of celebrities, including Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens.
ESPN’s camera crew caught a clear shot of Owens in the crowd during the third quarter of the game.
He wore a hat from Alabama and wore sunglasses.
Because Owens was wearing sunglasses, it was difficult to tell if he was having fun.
Regardless, CBS Sports had a laugh at his expense with the photo.
“It’s a little surprising Terrell Owens isn’t eating popcorn,” CBS Sports wrote alongside Owens’ photo.
