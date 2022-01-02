Trending
Terrell Owens’ Honest Admission Is Met With Applause In The NFL

Terrell Owens, a Hall of Fame receiver, was one of the most reviled players of his era.

He never quit his team, however, and he never had any criminal off-field issues.

After Antonio Brown’s mid-game shirtless exit, someone on Twitter wondered who was the bigger “diva,” AB or TO.

Owens was alerted to the tweet and responded with his own retort.

“Wow,” they say.

There’s no comparison between respectfully and disrespectfully.

You’ve obviously been drinking the kool-aid.”

