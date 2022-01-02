Terrell Owens’ Honest Admission Is Met With Applause In The NFL

Terrell Owens, a Hall of Fame receiver, was one of the most reviled players of his era.

He never quit his team, however, and he never had any criminal off-field issues.

After Antonio Brown’s mid-game shirtless exit, someone on Twitter wondered who was the bigger “diva,” AB or TO.

Owens was alerted to the tweet and responded with his own retort.

“Wow,” they say.

There’s no comparison between respectfully and disrespectfully.

You’ve obviously been drinking the kool-aid.”

NFL World Reacts To Terrell Owens’ Honest Admission

NFL World Reacts To Terrell Owens’ Honest Admission

Wow. Respectfully and Disrespectfully, there’s no comparison. Clearly you’ve been drinking the kool-aid. https://t.co/d6th2OAan2 — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 2, 2022

Insulting to @terrellowens One played with a broken leg to nearly win a Super Bowl, the other gifted a Superbowl and possibly thrown away a chance at another. T.O Always performed regardless of whatever was happening around him. https://t.co/hNmuWFaEO4 — Corey McKernan (@CoreyMcKernan) January 2, 2022

You were 100% COMPETITIVE and you actually showed up and showed out on the field and people hated you for that. You always backed everything up TO! https://t.co/k1FHnX7lDM — phil canoby (@PCanoby) January 2, 2022

Y’all in the same boat TO. Cut it out 🧢 https://t.co/VMjYQFMBk8 — Kyle (@MarKed_MaN_) January 2, 2022