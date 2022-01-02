Terrell Owens Reacts to Antonio Brown’s Controversy
Terrell Owens, a former NFL receiver, didn’t like being compared to Antonio Brown.
Owens made sure to respond on his personal account with his true thoughts after a Twitter user asked who was the bigger diva between Owens and Brown.
Wow. Respectfully and Disrespectfully, there’s no comparison. Clearly you’ve been drinking the kool-aid. https://t.co/d6th2OAan2
— Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 2, 2022