Terry Bradshaw reveals the one thing he “wishes” he had while playing in the NFL.

Terry Bradshaw, the Hall of Fame quarterback, is one of the most decorated players in NFL history.

Terry won four Super Bowls as the quarterback of the dynastic 1970s Steelers and is the only Steelers quarterback to win MVP.

All of that said, when Bradshaw looks back on his NFL career, there’s one thing he wishes he had more of.

Reputation is important.

“There’s one thing I wish I had in my life,” Bradshaw explained.

“And I’ll say this… I wish I was loved and respected… I know I don’t deserve it, but I just wish I did.”

Roger Staubach is similar to [Tom] Brady and Peyton [Manning]…”

Terry Bradshaw had an incredible football career, but there’s one more thing he wishes he had. 📺: Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep streaming now on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/L4Uwo1VDAX — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2022