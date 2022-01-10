Terry Bradshaw slammed a head coach in the National Football League on Sunday.

Terry Bradshaw ripped an NFL head coach on Sunday.

With a loss to the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, the New York Giants’ season in 2021 came to a close.

Joe Judge and his teammates had a disastrous season in 2021.

The Giants finished the season with a 4-13 record, missing the playoffs once again.

When it came to Judge’s coaching position, FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw didn’t mince words.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback went off when asked if he had anything positive to say about the NFC East franchise.

“I’m afraid I won’t be able to.”

There aren’t any.

It’s a terrible job.

Joe Judge did a poor job as a coach, and Dave Gettleman did a poor job as GM, according to Bradshaw.