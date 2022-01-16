Terry Bradshaw was chastised for his comments on Sunday.

Terry Bradshaw, a FOX analyst, was chastised for his comments on the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be a weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon, according to Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned FOX analyst.

Darius Slay, a first-team All-Pro in 2017, and a Pro Bowl selection in 2021, anchors the Eagles’ secondary.

Terry Bradshaw Called Out For What He Said On Sunday

Did Terry Bradshaw just say the eagles weakness on defense is their cornerbacks? — Cody (@cody_d94) January 16, 2022

Terry Bradshaw just said the Eagles weakness on defense is their corners. He doesn’t even attempt to do his homework anymore. Keep mailing it in, Terry. — Tmac (@TMccarthyisms) January 16, 2022