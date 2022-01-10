Terry Bradshaw’s Brutally Honest Admission Is Met With Reaction From The NFL Community

Terry Bradshaw’s Brutally Honest Admission Is Met With Reaction From The NFL World

Terry Bradshaw, a former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback who now works as a FOX analyst, is one of those who does not believe in the New York Giants.

The Giants were defeated by the Washington Football Team on Sunday, bringing their regular season record to 4-13 in 2021.

New York had another disappointing season, and it’s unclear whether there are any reasons to be optimistic for the future.

On Sunday, Bradshaw was asked if there are any silver linings.

“I’m afraid I’m not going to be able to do it.”

No such thing exists.

It’s a terrible, terrible job.

Joe Judge did a poor job as a coach, and Dave Gettleman did a poor job as GM, according to Bradshaw.

Terry Bradshaw on FOX, asked for reasons #Giants should be optimistic: “I can’t. There are none. It’s a bad, bad, bad job. It’s a bad coaching job by Joe Judge and a bad GM job by Dave Gettleman.” Sounds about right. #NFL — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) January 9, 2022