Terry Bradshaw’s Honest Admission Is Met With Applause Around The NFL

Terry Bradshaw’s Honest Admission Is Met With Applause Throughout The NFL

Terry Bradshaw, the legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, lamented one aspect of his football career earlier this week.

Despite winning four Super Bowls, Bradshaw believes he does not receive the respect he deserves.

The NFL Hall of Famer believes he is deserving of being mentioned alongside Tom Brady and Joe Montana as all-time greats.

“If there’s one thing I wish I had in my life,” Bradshaw said.

“And I’ll say this… I wish I was loved and respected… I understand, I know I don’t deserve it; all I want is to have it.”

Roger Staubach, like Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, is a quarterback.

But, looking back on my career as a football player, I never had that kind of respect,” Bradshaw added.

“I wish I had.”

His remarks sparked a lively discussion on social media.

Some believe he is correct, and that after winning four Super Bowl rings, he belongs among the all-time greats.

“A 4-0 playoff record is deserving of more respect.

One fan remarked, “Bradshaw was the first.”

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw’s Honest Admission

