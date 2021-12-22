Texas A&M will not compete in the Gator Bowl, according to reports.

Texas A&M is pulling out of the Gator Bowl.
The Texas A&M Aggies were hoping to finish their season on a high note in the Gator Bowl against ACC runner-up Wake Forest, after going 8-4 during the regular season.
Those plans, however, have since changed.
Texas A&M can no longer compete in the Gator Bowl due to COVID-19, according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger.
According to the report, the Aggies simply do not have enough players available for the game (which is set for December 31).
Texas A&M’s season will end with an 8-4 record, but it will mark the end of a 12-year streak of bowl appearances.
The Aggies haven’t participated in a bowl game since 2008.
The Gator Bowl is currently looking for a team to replace Texas A&M in their game, according to Dellenger.
However, this is only possible if another bowl game is impacted.
They are unable to enter a non-eligible team into their game.
Breaking: Texas A&M Dropping Out Of Gator Bowl
— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 22, 2021