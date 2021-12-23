Texas A&M’s Replacement Has Been Announced In The Gator Bowl

Texas A&M announced earlier this week that it would be unable to compete in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The college football world learned on Thursday who will take the place of Texas A&M in this matchup on December.

Jacksonville has a population of 31,000.

All of the rumors about Rutgers accepting a bid for the Gator Bowl turned out to be true.

The Scarlet Knights announced that they will play in a bowl game next week just a few moments ago.

Rutgers announced its participation in the Gator Bowl by posting a video of someone dressed in Rutgers gear bowling.

To say the least, it was very clever.

Rutgers will play in its first bowl game since the 2014 season in the Gator Bowl.

The official announcement from Rutgers is as follows:

